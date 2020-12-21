 

Phreesia Joins Zoom App Marketplace to Create a Better Telehealth Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake platform, is pleased to announce that it is now listed on the Zoom App Marketplace, expanding provider access through its Intake for Telehealth offering. Through the integration of Zoom with Phreesia's platform, we offer an automated solution that streamlines and simplifies patient intake during telehealth visits.

“Joining the Zoom App Marketplace allows us to extend and expand our support to providers across the country who are leveraging telehealth so they can give patients a safer and better healthcare experience,” said Michael Davidoff, Phreesia’s SVP of Marketing and Business Development.

Phreesia’s advanced API integration with Zoom offers providers and patients a more simple and secure registration process by generating automatic, unique meeting links for each telehealth appointment. It also enables providers to use Phreesia’s Intake for Telehealth workflows to gather important patient information for each telehealth visit—including consents—at scale. Providers can prompt patients to pre-register, make a payment and review instructions for their telehealth visit ahead of their time on a mobile device.

More than 100 primary care, multi- and single-specialty organizations are leveraging Phreesia and Zoom together, including:

  • A 17-provider gastroenterology group that facilitated more than 3,200 virtual visits and achieved a 92% self-service check-in rate within two months
  • A large cardiology group that implemented intake for Telehealth for Zoom visits across 20 locations in less than two weeks

"At the start of the pandemic, we needed to quickly adapt to telehealth so we could continue providing care to patients, said Julie Roberts, Clinical Systems Manager at United Urology, a large, multi-state urology group leveraging Phreesia and Zoom’s integration. “Phreesia helped us do that by incorporating Zoom’s secure conferencing platform into our patient intake workflows, which allowed us to continue providing a consistent and familiar registration experience for patients and staff.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a safe, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

Phreesia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phreesia Joins Zoom App Marketplace to Create a Better Telehealth Experience Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake platform, is pleased to announce that it is now listed on the Zoom App Marketplace, expanding provider access through its Intake for Telehealth offering. Through the integration of Zoom with Phreesia's …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows Strong Durability Across Two Global Phase ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Office Practicum and Phreesia Partner to Offer Seamlessly Integrated Patient Intake to Pediatric Practices
08.12.20
Phreesia Announces Planned CFO Transition in 2021: Chief Financial Officer Tom Altier to Retire, Randy Rasmussen Named New CFO
08.12.20
Phreesia Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results