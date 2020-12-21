Phreesia Joins Zoom App Marketplace to Create a Better Telehealth Experience

“Joining the Zoom App Marketplace allows us to extend and expand our support to providers across the country who are leveraging telehealth so they can give patients a safer and better healthcare experience,” said Michael Davidoff, Phreesia’s SVP of Marketing and Business Development.

Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake platform, is pleased to announce that it is now listed on the Zoom App Marketplace, expanding provider access through its Intake for Telehealth offering. Through the integration of Zoom with Phreesia's platform, we offer an automated solution that streamlines and simplifies patient intake during telehealth visits.

Phreesia’s advanced API integration with Zoom offers providers and patients a more simple and secure registration process by generating automatic, unique meeting links for each telehealth appointment. It also enables providers to use Phreesia’s Intake for Telehealth workflows to gather important patient information for each telehealth visit—including consents—at scale. Providers can prompt patients to pre-register, make a payment and review instructions for their telehealth visit ahead of their time on a mobile device.

More than 100 primary care, multi- and single-specialty organizations are leveraging Phreesia and Zoom together, including:

A 17-provider gastroenterology group that facilitated more than 3,200 virtual visits and achieved a 92% self-service check-in rate within two months

A large cardiology group that implemented intake for Telehealth for Zoom visits across 20 locations in less than two weeks

"At the start of the pandemic, we needed to quickly adapt to telehealth so we could continue providing care to patients, said Julie Roberts, Clinical Systems Manager at United Urology, a large, multi-state urology group leveraging Phreesia and Zoom’s integration. “Phreesia helped us do that by incorporating Zoom’s secure conferencing platform into our patient intake workflows, which allowed us to continue providing a consistent and familiar registration experience for patients and staff.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a safe, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005237/en/