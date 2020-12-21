 

ESI's Commitment to Corporate Responsibility Once Again Awarded 1st Prize in Its Category in the 2020 Gaïa Campaign

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), global player in virtual prototyping for industries, has ranked 1st in the 2020 Gaïa campaign for mid-caps with annual revenues under €150m. This distinction once again reflects the Group’s continuous commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Being rewarded for its continuous improvement approach to its social, societal, environmental and governance practices, ESI Group is once again at the top of the ranking in its category this year - also achieved between 2016 and 2018.
The year 2020 has shaken up agendas, expectations and practices of both consumers and industrial players. This has accelerated the importance of companies' commitment to a responsible approach to their employees, the environment and all stakeholders. Since its creation, ESI has been committed to supporting strong social and environmental topics such as safety and the reduction of the industry's environmental footprint. In the current particular year, ESI has strengthened its various commitments.

"This achievement comes as a reward for all our teams. It is the fruit of the work we have been doing for many years with and for all our stakeholders. By putting technology at the service of sustainable performance, we offer results-oriented solutions with a people-centric approach, while creating value for civil-society, the planet and industries in general. This ranking is an objective recognition of ESI's commitments and values. The year 2020 has been marked by the creation of our CSR Steering Committee – composed of various profiles, this structure ensures the alignment of our commitments with our strategy and our offer, through the implementation and monitoring of social, societal and environmental initiatives with and for our stakeholders.", comments Corinne Romefort-Régnier, Corporate Governance Director.

The Gaïa Index was created in 2009 as the benchmark sustainable development index for listed French mid-caps (ETI). Developed by EthiFinance, the Index selects SMEs based on their CSR performance. The Gaïa Index has outperformed the CAC 40 and CAC Mid & Small indexes every year. The methodology uses CSR data to evaluate companies’ transparency and maturity in terms of CSR policies, best practices and performance. The 2020 reference framework includes more than 150 evaluation criteria related to governance, social practices, environment and external stakeholders.

Due to the global health context, the results were announced – on December 18th, 2020 – during a 100% digital event.

About ESI Group
 Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company’s unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation. Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists around the world and reported 2019 sales of €146 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

