Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. Announces Completed Termination

The Fund, a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”) and Western Asset Management Company Limited (“Western Asset Limited”), affiliates of LMPFA. LMPFA, Western Asset and Western Asset Limited are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

Western Asset Middle Market Debt Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (XWAMX) announced today that the Fund terminated as scheduled on December 18, 2020. The proportionate interests of stockholders in the assets of the Fund were determined as of that date. The Fund’s liquidating distribution of $608.4116 per share is anticipated to be paid on or about December 22, 2020.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Contact the Fund at 1-888-777-0102 for additional information, or consult the Fund's web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. This press release may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Fund’s current plans and expectations, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning such risks and uncertainties are contained in the Fund’s filings with the SEC. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

