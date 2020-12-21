ISW Holdings Set to Move Towards Phase 1 Cryptocurrency Mining Operations

Cryptocurrency Mining and Mining Equipment. The company is excited to announce that it has completed testing of its state-of-the-art datacenter pod (the Proceso Pod5ive datacenter), designed in partnership with Bit5ive, LLC (“Bit5ive”).

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders as the Company approaches year-end with strong growth, a streamlined share structure, and big plans for 2021.

“We are very excited about our design of this pod and its market-leading efficiency score,” said Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings, Inc. “Our plan is to have two additional pods by the end of March 2021, with a milestone goal of 10 pods by December 31, 2021.”

Pierce noted that each pod has the capacity to generate $900,000 per year (at current cryptocurrency prices), with a goal of 10 pods, which, at today’s cost, can generate almost $10 million in revenues annually, with a 3-year goal of 50 pods generating $45 million per year.

Performance. The Company is on pace to post its 7th consecutive quarter of sequential quarterly growth when Q4 ends on Dec. 31. The Company’s telehealth and home healthcare division has been responsible for the lion’s share of that streak, and it is poised to post over $1 million in sales in 2020. Based on increasing client and caretaker numbers, the Company now expects this segment to post over $3 million on the topline in 2021. That doesn’t take into account expected growth from its cryptocurrency segment.

Share Structure Changes. Stockholders have returned almost 8.5 million shares in certificate form to the Company which are being returned to the treasury thus resulting in a 15% reduction in the shares outstanding. This action comes on the heels of a pair of shareholder friendly moves, the elimination of $702K in convertible debt and a 420 million reduction in the authorized shares to just 60 million.

“We are committed to laying a fresh shareholder-friendly foundation for ISWH as we start to see strong fundamental growth and continued upward projections begin to dominate the near- and intermediate-term horizon for the Company,” Pierce said.

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

