Clikia Announces Total 2020 Sales Expected to Exceed $3.5 Million

“2020 has been a tough year for everyone, but we managed to exceed our objectives and we feel confident we will see accelerating growth in 2021 provided we have the resources in place to make key investments,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia. “At this point, we are clearly on pace to dramatically outperform our $2 million topline objective for the year, perhaps nearly doubling it. And we look forward to a big year ahead.”

The Company continues to build new relationships and management continues to see further growth ahead. As Clikia broadens its capital base, the Company feels confident that it will be able to scale up through a combination of advantageous inventory construction and a multi-pronged approach to a strong relationship with end-market consumers in the high-end, custom luxury goods marketplace.

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. MaisonLuxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market.