 

Mustang Bio and City of Hope Announce Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of MB-101 (IL13Rα2-specific CAR T cells) to Treat Leptomeningeal Brain Tumors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Trial underway at City of Hope to evaluate safety and feasibility of administering therapy in patients with brain tumors such as glioblastoma, ependymoma or medulloblastoma

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, and City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, today announced that a Phase 1 single-center, two-arm clinical trial has been initiated to establish the safety and feasibility of administering MB-101 (autologous IL13Rα2-CAR T cells) to patients with leptomeningeal brain tumors (e.g., glioblastoma, ependymoma or medulloblastoma). The trial will enroll up to 30 patients and take place at City of Hope, where the chimeric antigen receptor T (“CAR T”) cell therapy was initially developed.

All subjects enrolled in the trial will undergo surgery for the placement of an intraventricular (ICV) Rickham catheter for CAR T cell delivery. The Phase 1 trial will establish the safety and feasibility of administering MB-101 through the ICV Rickham catheter over four weekly cycles in patients with glioblastoma (Arm 1) and ependymoma or medulloblastoma (Arm 2). The primary endpoints that will be evaluated are toxicity and survival at three months. Secondary endpoints include overall survival, CAR T and endogenous T cell levels, cytokine levels and phenotype detection in peripheral blood, tumor cyst fluid and cerebrospinal fluid.

Lisa Feldman, M.D., Ph.D., a neurosurgeon and assistant clinical professor in the Division of Neurosurgery at City of Hope and principal investigator of the clinical trial, commented, “Leptomeningeal brain tumors are a form of metastatic brain cancer, which is currently very difficult to treat. We are encouraged by the potential of administering autologous IL13Rα2-CAR T cells intraventricularly to patients with leptomeningeal brain tumors. This CAR T cell therapy has demonstrated early safety and efficacy results in a previous clinical trial conducted at City of Hope, and we believe these preliminary results warrant further evaluation of these CAR T cells. We look forward to providing updates on the trial and to continue working closely with Mustang with the goal of bringing a safe and effective treatment option to patients with this life-threatening disease.”

Seite 1 von 4
Mustang Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mustang Bio and City of Hope Announce Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of MB-101 (IL13Rα2-specific CAR T cells) to Treat Leptomeningeal Brain Tumors Trial underway at City of Hope to evaluate safety and feasibility of administering therapy in patients with brain tumors such as glioblastoma, ependymoma or medulloblastomaWORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mustang Bio, Inc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
Changes in Supervisory Board
Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Acquire QEP Resources in All-Stock Transaction
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Mustang Bio Announces Interim Phase 1/2 Data for MB-106 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
01.12.20
Mustang Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on MB-106 for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
24.11.20
Mustang Bio Announces Positive Opinion from the European Medicines Agency on Orphan Drug Designation for Its Lentiviral Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (“XSCID”)
23.11.20
Mustang Bio and Minaris Regenerative Medicine Sign Technology Transfer and GMP Manufacturing Agreement for MB-107 Lentiviral Gene Therapy for X-Linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency