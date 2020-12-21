Mustang Bio and City of Hope Announce Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of MB-101 (IL13Rα2-specific CAR T cells) to Treat Leptomeningeal Brain Tumors

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, and City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, today announced that a Phase 1 single-center, two-arm clinical trial has been initiated to establish the safety and feasibility of administering MB-101 (autologous IL13Rα2-CAR T cells) to patients with leptomeningeal brain tumors (e.g., glioblastoma, ependymoma or medulloblastoma). The trial will enroll up to 30 patients and take place at City of Hope, where the chimeric antigen receptor T (“CAR T”) cell therapy was initially developed.

All subjects enrolled in the trial will undergo surgery for the placement of an intraventricular (ICV) Rickham catheter for CAR T cell delivery. The Phase 1 trial will establish the safety and feasibility of administering MB-101 through the ICV Rickham catheter over four weekly cycles in patients with glioblastoma (Arm 1) and ependymoma or medulloblastoma (Arm 2). The primary endpoints that will be evaluated are toxicity and survival at three months. Secondary endpoints include overall survival, CAR T and endogenous T cell levels, cytokine levels and phenotype detection in peripheral blood, tumor cyst fluid and cerebrospinal fluid.

Lisa Feldman, M.D., Ph.D., a neurosurgeon and assistant clinical professor in the Division of Neurosurgery at City of Hope and principal investigator of the clinical trial, commented, “Leptomeningeal brain tumors are a form of metastatic brain cancer, which is currently very difficult to treat. We are encouraged by the potential of administering autologous IL13Rα2-CAR T cells intraventricularly to patients with leptomeningeal brain tumors. This CAR T cell therapy has demonstrated early safety and efficacy results in a previous clinical trial conducted at City of Hope, and we believe these preliminary results warrant further evaluation of these CAR T cells. We look forward to providing updates on the trial and to continue working closely with Mustang with the goal of bringing a safe and effective treatment option to patients with this life-threatening disease.”