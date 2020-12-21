Equillium Appoints Industry Veteran, Dolca Thomas, M.D. as Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer

Equillium Further Strengthens Management Team with Additional Executive Hires

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced the appointment of Dolca Thomas, M.D., as its executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer. Dr. Thomas joins Equillium from Principia Biopharma (recently acquired by Sanofi) where she was chief medical officer focused on developing treatments for immune-mediated diseases.



“Equillium has made tremendous progress in 2020 and is now at a critical juncture as we begin to strategically outline more advanced development of itolizumab,” said Bruce Steel, chief executive officer at Equillium. “Dolca’s significant track record of success and broad experience in executing late-stage programs, specifically in immunology, comes to Equillium at an important time. With several key readouts expected over the next twelve months, as well as interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that will help guide the future of our lead program in acute graft versus host disease, her expertise will come to bear immediately. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Krishna Polu, our departing chief medical officer, who contributed significantly to advancing our clinical programs and building our experienced research and development team; we wish Krishna well as he transitions to a new role in venture capital.”