 

Equillium Appoints Industry Veteran, Dolca Thomas, M.D. as Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer

Equillium Further Strengthens Management Team with Additional Executive Hires

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced the appointment of Dolca Thomas, M.D., as its executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer. Dr. Thomas joins Equillium from Principia Biopharma (recently acquired by Sanofi) where she was chief medical officer focused on developing treatments for immune-mediated diseases.

“Equillium has made tremendous progress in 2020 and is now at a critical juncture as we begin to strategically outline more advanced development of itolizumab,” said Bruce Steel, chief executive officer at Equillium. “Dolca’s significant track record of success and broad experience in executing late-stage programs, specifically in immunology, comes to Equillium at an important time. With several key readouts expected over the next twelve months, as well as interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that will help guide the future of our lead program in acute graft versus host disease, her expertise will come to bear immediately. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Krishna Polu, our departing chief medical officer, who contributed significantly to advancing our clinical programs and building our experienced research and development team; we wish Krishna well as he transitions to a new role in venture capital.”

“I’m thrilled to join Equillium at such an exciting time and to advance the development of itolizumab, a highly novel drug targeting the CD6-ALCAM co-stimulatory signaling pathway. Modulating this biology may potentially have therapeutic effect in a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases beyond the current pipeline,” said Dr. Thomas. “I look forward to guiding itolizumab’s path to registration in acute graft versus host disease, leading our clinical research efforts in lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma, and building a pipeline where we can have the most profound effect on the lives of patients.”

Dr. Thomas brings almost two decades of industry and medical experience with strategic and operational responsibility for clinical development, pharmacovigilance, safety and medical affairs of approximately two dozen pharmaceutical product candidates. Prior to her position as chief medical officer at Principia, Dr. Thomas was vice president and global head of translational medicine for immunology, inflammation, and infectious disease at Roche, where she was responsible for advancing multiple product candidates through clinical development. Prior to Roche, Dr. Thomas held roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer, including vice president of clinical development and clinical immunophenotyping, and vice president and chief development officer of the biosimilars research and development unit where she was responsible for all stages of development of multiple assets. Dr. Thomas began her industry career at Bristol-Myers Squibb as director of global clinical development in immunology, where she was involved in the development and approval of belatacept, a novel therapeutic targeting the co-stimulatory pathway CD28.

