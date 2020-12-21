 

Onconova Therapeutics Announces FDA Permission for Study to Proceed Under its Investigational New Drug Application for Multi-kinase CDK4/6 Inhibitor ON 123300

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Company affirms plans to begin enrollment of patients with HR+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer and other tumors in U.S. Phase 1 trial in the first half of 2021

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer, today announced receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permission for a Phase 1 study to proceed under the Company’s Investigational New Drug application (IND) for ON 123300, a proprietary, differentiated, first-in-class multi-kinase inhibitor.

“We are grateful to receive this timely, favorable response from the FDA to initiate a Phase 1 trial with ON 123300,” said Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Onconova. “We are advancing the process to secure Institutional Review Board approval, and affirm our expectation that the first patient will be enrolled during the first half of 2021.”

The Phase 1 trial will be conducted in the U.S. and will assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of ON 123300 administered orally as monotherapy at increasing doses starting at 40 mg daily or higher for consecutive 28-day cycles. The trial will enroll patients with relapsed/refractory advanced cancer, including but not limited to patients with HR+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer with clinical resistance to approved second-generation CDK4/6 inhibitors. Once the dose escalation phase of the trial is completed and the recommended Phase 2 dose is established, additional HR+ HER2- postmenopausal metastatic breast cancer patients resistant to approved second-generation CDK4/6 inhibitors will be enrolled. Additional patient cohorts are under consideration, including but not limited to patients diagnosed with advanced colorectal cancer, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, in particular mantle cell lymphoma.

The design of this U.S. Phase 1 trial differs from the ongoing study with ON 123300 in China conducted by the Company’s partner HanX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., which is dosing patients daily for 21 days. The HanX trial has enrolled four patients to date, has opened the second dosing cohort and is expected to continue enrolling patients with advanced cancer at two sites until the recommended Phase 2 dose is identified. Notably, of the three currently approved CDK4/6 inhibitors, two are approved for dosing in 21-day cycles and one is approved for dosing in a 28-day cycle. All three are blockbuster drugs marketed in HR+ HER2– metastatic breast cancer by well-known pharmaceutical companies, and all of these approved therapies require concomitant treatment with an aromatase inhibitor.

