 

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of a non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares of the Company for gross proceeds of C$504,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each flow-through share (a “FT Share”) was issued at a price of C$0.36 and is comprised of one common flow-through share of the Company. The Company issued a total of 1,400,000 FT Shares pursuant to the Private Placement.

Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals, Gary R. Thompson stated, “Brixton is pleased to see the continued support of the company, and it is encouraging to end 2020 with a healthy budget for 2021. With Brixton’s near-term catalysts aligning with a positive outlook for the metals market, we are excited to advance our high-impact Cu-Au-Ag projects towards resource definition.”

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for “Canadian exploration expenses” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”), which will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2020 to the initial purchasers of the FT Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares, as applicable, and, if the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each FT Shares subscriber for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company’s failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.

Finders acting in connection with the closing of this Private Placement received finder’s fees in the aggregate total amount of $30,240 and were issued an aggregate of 84,000 finder’s warrants. Each finder’s warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.36 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

The FT Shares and any finders warrants, including all underlying securities thereof, issued with respect to the Private Placement, will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”).

In addition to the flow-through financing, a total of 5,486,983 warrants have been exerscised for an aggregate of $1,372,222 this year to the Company.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Seite 1 von 3
Brixton Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brixton Metals Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) is pleased to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
Changes in Supervisory Board
Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Acquire QEP Resources in All-Stock Transaction
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Brixton Metals Significantly Increases the Number of Cu-Au Targets at its Thorn Project
08.12.20
Brixton Metals Drills 3m of 647 g/t Ag including 1m of 1,845 g/t Ag at its Langis Project, Ontario, Canada
01.12.20
Brixton Metals Discovers New Gold Zone at Outlaw West and Expands the Central Outlaw Zone at its Thorn Project

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
96
Brixton Metals - die Silber/Gold Outlaws