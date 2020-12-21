ChampionX Corporation to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

Ticker symbol will remain “CHX”

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (NYSE: CHX) (the “ Company ” or “ ChampionX ”) today announced that it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange, effective December 31, 2020 after market close. ChampionX common stock is expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on January 4, 2021. The Company will retain its current ticker symbol “CHX”.



“Nasdaq is home to many of the world’s most forward-thinking companies, and our stock exchange move aligns Nasdaq’s technology and ESG leadership with our focus on delivering technology with impact to help our customers sustainably unlock energy. The transition to Nasdaq provides us with greater cost-effectiveness and access to a suite of tools and services that will help us further improve the lives of our customers, employees, shareholders and communities,” commented Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.