 

Enlivex Announces Pre-Print Publication of Full Results from Phase Ib Severe Sepsis Trial on medRxiv

– Comparison of 10 AllocetraTM-treated patients with 37 matched controls showed significant positive responses in state of organ failure, duration of ICU stay and mortality in a highly fragile and extremely difficult to treat population with severe sepsis –

Nes Ziona, Israel, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced the pre-print publication of a manuscript titled “Apoptotic cells for therapeutic use in cytokine storm associated with sepsis,” on medRxiv.org. The pre-print manuscript presents positive safety and efficacy data from a completed Phase Ib investigator-initiated clinical trial evaluating AllocetraTM in patients with severe sepsis. The full manuscript can be accessed using the following link: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.03.20242586v1.

The primary aim of the Phase Ib trial was to determine the safety profile and tolerability of AllocetraTM. In addition, the trial measured the effects of AllocetraTM treatment on mortality, organ dysfunction and length of intensive care unit (ICU) and hospitalization stay.

The final analysis from the trial compared clinical data from 10 AllocetraTM-treated patients admitted to the ICU with severe sepsis with 37 matched controls who received only standard of care treatment at the same hospital from 2014-2019. Control patients were matched by age, gender, Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score, and infection source. The clinical trial was conducted at Hadassah Medical Center, which is one of the largest and most prestigious hospitals in Israel. 

Key data and conclusions from the clinical trial include:

Mortality
The Acute Physiology and Chronic Health Evaluation (APACHEII) score of the AllocetraTM-treated group was 12.9, and the corresponding probability of mortality of at least one patient in that group was predicted at 85% based on the hospital ICU staff’s clinical assessment of that patient’s overall condition at admission. However, none (0%) of the AllocetraTM-treated patients died during the 28-day study period, as compared to 27% mortality in the matched control group during the same 28-day period.

