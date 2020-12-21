Royalty Pharma Announces Expansion of Leadership Team

Pablo Legorreta, Royalty Pharma’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We are thrilled to expand Jim’s role and promote Marshall to co-head the Research & Investments group. This team is rapidly growing and with our increased transaction activity, these new roles expand our bandwidth to better assess and execute on the many opportunities to continue to grow our business.”

“We are in a golden age of biotechnology innovation. With the creation of the Chief Scientific Officer role and the implementation of a new Strategy and Analytics group, we plan to increase our use of data and analytics. Sandy is uniquely positioned to bridge the worlds of data and biopharma innovation, adding a new dimension to Royalty Pharma’s analytical capabilities.”

In his role as Executive Vice President, Research & Investments, Jim Reddoch has led the team at Royalty Pharma that focuses on sourcing and analyzing new investment opportunities and partnerships for over 12 years. In his capacity as Chief Scientific Officer, he will continue to deepen the team’s knowledge base and will work with Sandy to build out a newly created Strategy and Analytics function which will further expand Royalty Pharma’s rigorous approach to mapping out and vetting opportunities to fund innovation in life sciences.

Marshall Urist has sourced and analyzed numerous royalty acquisitions as Senior Vice President, Research & Investments since joining Royalty Pharma in 2013. As co-head of the Research & Investments group, he will provide leadership and forward-thinking as Royalty Pharma’s opportunities to partner with life science innovators expands. Pablo Legorreta remarked, “Marshall’s medical and scientific experience will provide unique direction to the Research & Investments group.”