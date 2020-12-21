 

OPKO Health Appoints Dr. Roger Medel to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced the appointment of Roger Medel, M.D. as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective December 18, 2020. With this appointment, the OPKO Health Board has 11 Directors, including seven independent Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Roger to the OPKO Health Board of Directors,” stated Dr. Phillip Frost, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OPKO Health. “Roger brings a unique perspective based on his vast experience as a physician and as an executive growing a successful healthcare services organization. We look forward to Roger’s valuable insight and deep knowledge as we continue to execute OPKO’s strategy.”

Dr. Medel is the co-founder of MEDNAX, Inc., a national health solutions partner comprised of the nation’s leading providers of physician services, and has served as a Director of MEDNAX since 1979. In addition, he served as MEDNAX’s President from its founding until May 2000, then again from March 2003 until May 2004, and as its Chief Executive Officer since its founding until December 2002 then again from March 2003 until his retirement in July 2020. Under his leadership, the company grew from one small group of neonatologists managing care in one local hospital, to a group of more than 1,200 neonatologists and more than 1,000 advanced practice nurses that manages neonatology departments, including neonatal intensive care units in approximately 400 hospitals. Additionally, MEDNAX expanded into the largest group of pediatric cardiologists, pediatric intensivists and maternal fetal specialists. The company currently cares for approximately 25% of the sick and premature babies born annually in the United States.

Dr. Medel has served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. since January 2016. In addition, he was a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Miami from January 2004 to February 2012, and from June 2006 to April 2009 served on the Board of Directors of MBF Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Dr. Medel actively participates as a member of several medical and professional organizations.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@lhai.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@lhai.com


Opko Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OPKO Health Appoints Dr. Roger Medel to its Board of Directors MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced the appointment of Roger Medel, M.D. as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective December 18, 2020. With this appointment, the OPKO Health …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
Changes in Supervisory Board
Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Acquire QEP Resources in All-Stock Transaction
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:44 Uhr
2.577
Opko Health - Der nächste Blockbuster