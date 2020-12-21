Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Through Its Clearlink Subsidiary, Acquires Personal Finance Digital Media Company the Penny Hoarder

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (“SYKES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading full life cycle provider of global customer engagement services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, today announced through its digital marketing subsidiary Clearlink the acquisition of Taylor Media Corporation, owner of The Penny Hoarder (“TPH”), a leading independent personal finance digital media company whose mission is delivering financial empowerment. Founded in 2010 by Kyle Taylor, St. Petersburg, Florida based TPH empowers millions of people to make smart choices with their money, by sharing actionable and inspirational advice and resources on how to make, save and manage money. Its extensive content library and expertise within personal finance has allowed TPH to partner with a vast network of clients across the credit, investing, banking and insurance categories. Its dedication to delivering the right content at the right time for its readers has created a loyal, high-intent audience that positions TPH as a premier customer acquisition partner for its clients. This acquisition extends Clearlink’s existing leadership in home-services and insurance into the broader financial services industry, while also adding additional expertise in paid media marketing. Furthermore, through this acquisition, Clearlink will be gaining access to a portfolio of client logos, primarily market disruptors, within credit, investing, banking and insurance.



“Through our Clearlink Digital Media group, we are focused on building a portfolio of digital media assets that help consumers find, buy and use products and services that improve their everyday lives. TPH advances this initiative by expanding our portfolio into the very large market of personal finance. The insights, knowledge and expertise that we gain through the TPH transaction will not only enable us to help consumers make informed decisions about financial products and services, it will also help us strengthen the brand and growth of financial services clients all over the world,” commented Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated’s President and Chief Executive Officer Chuck Sykes.