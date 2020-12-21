 

Esperion to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR), today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim M. Mayleben, will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time.         

Event: 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date:  January 13, 2021
Format: Virtual presentation & 1:1 Investor meetings
Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

A live audio webcast of the virtual conference presentation can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Esperion website at www.esperion.com/investors-media/events-presentations/. Replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the events.

Esperion Therapeutics

Through scientific and clinical excellence, and a deep understanding of cholesterol biology, the experienced Lipid Management Team at Esperion is committed to developing new LDL-C lowering medicines that will make a substantial impact on reducing global cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death around the world. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Esperion Therapeutics’ Commitment to Patients with Hyperlipidemia

High levels of LDL-C can lead to a build-up of fat and cholesterol in and on artery walls (known as atherosclerosis), potentially leading to cardiovascular events, including heart attack and stroke. In the U.S., 96 million people, or more than 37 percent of the adult population, have elevated LDL-C. There are approximately 18 million people in the U.S. living with elevated levels of LDL-C despite taking maximally tolerated lipid-modifying therapy — including individuals considered statin averse — leaving them at high risk for cardiovascular events1. In the United States, more than 50 percent of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) patients who are not able to reach their guideline recommended LDL-C levels with statins alone need less than a 40 percent reduction to reach their LDL-C threshold goal2.

Esperion's mission as the Lipid Management Company is to deliver oral, once-daily medicines that complement existing oral drugs to provide the additional LDL-C lowering that these patients need.

References
(1)  Esperion market research on file: research project interviewing 350 physicians. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Sept-Oct 2018.
(2)  Data on file: analysis of NHANES database. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. 2018.

Investor Contact:
Kaitlyn Brosco
Esperion
investorrelations@esperion.com


