Bionano Genomics Achieves Key Milestone with Software Update for its Saphyr System that Increases Throughput to 96 Human Genomes Per Week and Adds Saphyr Assure for Monitoring System Health

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the achievement of a key milestone for throughput of its Saphyr System. With the release this week of a software update for the Saphyr Instrument, part of its system for optical genome mapping, the system is now capable of imaging up to 96 human genomes per week to a depth of coverage of 100x, or 4,992 samples per year, assuming continuous operation. Since the launch of Saphyr in 2017, annual throughput has increased 1,400% from 384 samples per year to nearly 5,000 samples per year. The expansion in throughput has been driven by the growing use of the Saphyr System in a variety of high volume settings, including discovery research and cytogenomics. The software update will come pre-installed on all systems shipped or installed beginning today and is made available free of charge for immediate installation on all Saphyr Systems installed in the field, including the first generation Saphyr systems shipped before 2019 which will see a 15% speed increase as well.

The software update also introduces Saphyr Assure, which provides an automated system health monitoring tool that continuously inspects data quality and instrument performance. Saphyr Assure is designed to monitor Saphyr's health, and, once enabled, can alert Bionano support of potential issues and allow Bionano to recommend preventative service.

Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano Genomics commented, “With this major update to Saphyr’s capabilities, Bionano continues to deliver on our promise to increase throughput of Saphyr to accommodate our customers’ expanding needs. Also, with a growing installed base of customers looking to put Saphyr into production use, Saphyr Assure will allow Bionano to work in conjunction with customers to optimize Saphyr uptime in these time-sensitive settings.”