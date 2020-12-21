 

Epazz Bitcoin Altcoins Tracker Will Release the Next Version in January 2021

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company will release the next version of its Play Store app Bitcoin Altcoins Tracker in January 2021. 

The app tracker covers over 1,600 cryptocurrency support and converts it into over 50 native currency support. Users can download the full version of the app for $2.49 per download. The features will include Epazz’s CryptoFolio blockchain mobile. The new version will have all of the features from Bitcoin Charts and Bitcoin Altcoins Tracker. Users can use its free edition combined apps supported by Ads revenue. Users will have an option to access additional features from $1.99 to $5.99 each. 

Bitcoin Altcoin Tracker is one of the few blocking tradings with chatrooms. Epazz Bitcoin Altcoins Tracker will be expanding the chatrooms in future versions of the app. We expect to release the newest version of Bitcoin Altcoin Tracker on both IOS and Android in the next few months. 

“We are quickly building up the next version of Bitcoin Altcoin Tracker. We believe the product will assist in bringing more users, which leads to creating new sources of revenues,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz Inc. 

About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a provider of blockchain apps and cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system.

DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and room reservation software useful for booking conference rooms, meeting rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces and office equipment. DeskFlex meeting room scheduling system helps office managers accommodate remote workers’ time in the office, reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve desks in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX) so calls ring at the “desk du jour.” DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Microsoft Outlook integration and conference room scheduling.

SAFE HARBOR

This is the “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue” (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

