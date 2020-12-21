Aileron Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Outlines 2021 Strategic Priorities

Aileron’s 2021 strategic priorities aim to advance its vision to bring chemoprotection to all patients with p53-mutant cancers regardless of cancer indication or chemotherapy. Key anticipated milestones include:



-- Initiate Phase 1b randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial of novel chemoprotective agent ALRN-6924 in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) receiving first-line carboplatin doublet chemotherapy in second quarter 2021, advancing ALRN-6924 clinical development into a large cancer indication

-- Report initial results from Phase 1b NSCLC clinical trial in fourth quarter 2021

-- Report additional results from ongoing Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with small cell lung cancer receiving topotecan in first quarter 2021

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) today provided a business update and outlined its strategic priorities for 2021, including announcing more details about the design and conduct of a Phase 1b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) undergoing treatment with first-line carboplatin doublet chemotherapy (with or without immune checkpoint inhibitors), planned to begin enrolling in the second quarter of 2021. Aileron is developing ALRN-6924 as a novel medicine to selectively protect healthy cells in patients with cancers that harbor p53 mutations to reduce or eliminate chemotherapy-induced side effects while preserving chemotherapy’s activity on cancer cells, a concept known as chemoprotection.

“2020 has been a year of important progress for Aileron, most notably achieving clinical proof-of-concept for ALRN-6924 as a chemoprotective agent in patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer (SCLC) undergoing treatment with topotecan,” said Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aileron. “In 2021, we aim to make further strides in our clinical development efforts by initiating a randomized, placebo-controlled trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with advanced NSCLC. This trial represents a key step toward advancing our vision to bring chemoprotection to all patients with p53-mutant cancer regardless of cancer type or chemotherapy. We believe chemoprotection has the potential to transform chemotherapy similar to the way anesthesia transformed surgery.”