Viemed Healthcare Announces Entry into Remote Patient Monitoring Sector

LAFAYETTE, La., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX: VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced it has acquired a 5% interest in VeruStat, Inc, a newly created company focusing on remote patient monitoring (“RPM”), for approximately $600,000 using cash on hand.

The investment is part of the Company’s launch into the healthcare technology sector, and will immediately allow the Company’s salesforce to offer a new revenue source to its physician network around the country. RPM platforms allow physicians to bill for safely monitoring patients inside of the home that are struggling with chronic diseases. The VeruStat RPM solution will be placed in the home in conjunction with Viemed’s existing patient engagement platform (“PEP”). Preliminary data indicates that the use of Viemed’s internally developed PEP results in better patient compliance along with labor and workflow efficiencies. The Company is currently expanding the number of patients utilizing the PEP technology.