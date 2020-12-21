 

Scienjoy Holding Corporation Outlines Business Strategies, Aiming To Build The Live Streaming Full Ecosystem

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy”, the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, described the business strategies of Scienjoy at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference, which was held on December 15, 2020. The Company aims to diversify the business in the full spectrum of Live Streaming Full Ecosystem, including both upstream and downstream.

The Live Streaming Full Ecosystem is a strategic layout of the Company’s in-depth mobile live streaming market, covering brand new Entertainment, E-commerce and Multi-Channel Network (MCN) sectors.

In addition to the current Talent Show Live Streaming business, the Entertainment sector will plan to extend its business to provide users with affinity-filled Voice Live Streaming and other video services which contain huge market in China. Targeting the trending live commerce with huge growth potential, E-commerce sector will venture into E-commerce Live Streaming, Online Shopping Mall and Medical Cosmetology. As the top priority of the Company’s future development, the MCN sector which is expected to create content monetarization opportunities will revolve around the core of the Internet influencer economy – i.e., Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Training and high-quality Content Creation.

MCN, including broadcaster training, broadcaster output and content output, will become the basic capability to deeply integrate and efficiently export resources to two sub-ecologies of Entertainment and E-commerce, in order to improve the value of live streaming industry and form a self-forming and self-growing mobile live streaming ecology.

In fact, Scienjoy has already started the initial exploration and application of the above-described strategy, including having gamified the live streaming and having built a virtual reality second life world. This is one of Scienjoy’s advantages that distinguishes it from its competitors in the industry. Since this year, Scienjoy has provided users with innovative virtual scenes within the live streaming platforms. Through AI and AR technologies, Scienjoy has revolutionized the form of interactions between users and broadcasters and enriched the topics and interests for both of them, which has effectively enhanced users’ stickiness, loyalty and willingness to pay. Scienjoy expects to launch six virtual reality worlds based on this approach by the end of 2021.

15.12.20
Scienjoy Holding Corporation To Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on December 15, 2020