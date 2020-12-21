 

DGAP-DD Rheinmetall AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.12.2020, 14:15  |  27   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2020 / 14:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Armin Theodor
Last name(s): Papperger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
83.0754098 EUR 1013520.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
83.0754 EUR 1013520.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


21.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64055  21.12.2020 



Rheinmetall Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Rheinmetall AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 21.12.2020 / 14:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares beschleunigt Wachstum durch die Unterzeichnung eines verbindlichen ...
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERWEITERT ANTIKÖRPER-FORSCHUNGSPLATTFORM DURCH PARTNERSCHAFT MIT ALLOY THERAPEUTICS
DGAP-Adhoc: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus hat heute eine Investmentvereinbarung mit der UNA 422. Equity ...
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet supports the implementation of Tele Columbus's Fiber Champion strategy and welcomes ...
DGAP-News: WAIFC's new report highlights the role of innovation and FinTechs in post-pandemic economic ...
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Chris L.J.J. Stijnen zum Chief Commercial Officer
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Tele Columbus AG; Bidder: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH ...
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet unterstützt die Umsetzung der Fiber-Champion-Strategie von Tele Columbus und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
INDUS Holding AG: Innovativ auch in Corona-Zeiten - 2020 erhalten fünf Unternehmen der INDUS-Gruppe Auszeichnungen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:15 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG deutsch
18.12.20
ROUNDUP: Deutsche Rüstungsexporte nach Rekordjahr deutlich gesunken
18.12.20
Tschechisches Parlament billigt Haushalt nach Streit um Wehrausgaben
17.12.20
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG english
17.12.20
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG deutsch
16.12.20
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG deutsch
16.12.20
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG english
15.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rheinmetall AG (deutsch)
15.12.20
UBS belässt RHEINMETALL AG auf 'Buy'
14.12.20
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
1.511
Rheinmetall