Aptinyx to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that the company will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to view on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors & Media” section of Aptinyx’s website at https://ir.aptinyx.com and will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.