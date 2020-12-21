 

Nexstim Plc’s Financial Information in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 14:15  |  31   |   |   

Company announcement, Helsinki, 21 December 2020 at 15.15 (EET)

Nexstim Plc’s Financial Information in 2021

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it will publish the following financial information in 2021:

The 2020 Financial Statements Release and Half-Yearly Report July−December 2020 (H2) on Friday, February 26, 2021. Half-Yearly Report January-June 2021 (H1) on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Nexstim’s Annual Report 2020 will be published and also available on the Company’s website on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 am.

NEXSTIM PLC

Mikko Karvinen, CEO


Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
 +358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)                          
 +46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment


Nexstim Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexstim Plc’s Financial Information in 2021 Company announcement, Helsinki, 21 December 2020 at 15.15 (EET) Nexstim Plc’s Financial Information in 2021 Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it will publish the following financial information in 2021: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
Changes in Supervisory Board
Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Acquire QEP Resources in All-Stock Transaction
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Nexstim Plc Annuls Stock Options Held by the Company
10.12.20
Nexstim Has Received Two New NBT System Purchase Orders in the United States
09.12.20
Nexstim Has Received Two Orders for NBS Systems with SmartFocus nTMS in Germany
30.11.20
Nexstim Secures Business Finland Funding for the Development of Accelerated iTBS Protocols
27.11.20
Nexstim Plc provides an update on the pilot study in severe depression at Kuopio University Hospital
23.11.20
Nexstim to Present in Three Investor Events in November and December