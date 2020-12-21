 

Cartier Iron Closes Previously Announced Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 14:25  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Iron Corporation (CSE: CFE) (“Cartier Iron” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce that it is has closed the previously announced (see Cartier Iron news release dated December 15, 2020) non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of 2,500,000 flow-through shares of Cartier Iron at a price of $0.14 per share (“F-T Shares”) for proceeds of $350,000. Each F-T Share was issued on a “flow-through” basis under the Income Tax Act (Canada). Insiders of Cartier Iron subscribed for 714,287 F-T Shares in the Private Placement.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, an arm’s length finder received as compensation $17,500 in cash.

Given that a director and senior officers of the Corporation participated in the Private Placement, that portion of the Private Placement constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). In its consideration and approval of the Private Placement, the board of directors of the Corporation determined that the Private Placement was exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the Common Shares issued to related parties did not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Corporation, in accordance with Sections 5.5 and 5.7 of MI 61-101. The Corporation did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the anticipated date of completion of the Private Placement due to the Corporation’s determination that it was in the best interests of the Corporation to avail itself of the proceeds and complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to finance exploration at the Big Easy Property in Newfoundland and Labrador and all securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to the applicable statutory four-month hold period.

About Cartier Iron Corporation

Cartier Iron is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing significant iron ore resources in Quebec, and a gold property in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's iron ore projects include the Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec. The Big Easy gold property is located in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland.

Please visit Cartier Iron's website at www.cartieriron.com.

For further information please contact:

Thomas G. Larsen Jorge Estepa
Chief Executive Officer Vice-President
(416) 360-8006 (416) 360-8006

The CSE has not reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these “forward-looking statements.”

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a28298d2-a46d-4c91-bc51- ...


Cartier Iron Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cartier Iron Closes Previously Announced Financing TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cartier Iron Corporation (CSE: CFE) (“Cartier Iron” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce that it is has closed the previously announced (see Cartier Iron news release dated December 15, 2020) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
Changes in Supervisory Board
Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Acquire QEP Resources in All-Stock Transaction
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Cartier Iron Announces Financing
02.12.20
Geophysical Surveys Outline Additional Targets for Low Sulphidation Epithermal Gold-Silver Mineralization Along Major Structures at the Big Easy Gold Project, Newfoundland