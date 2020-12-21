China Matters Documents Speed and Innovation of China's Express Delivery
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - In November of each year, China hosts the world's
biggest sales bonanza as the country's Singles Day shopping festival sets off a
frenzy of online shopping on 11th. And millions of parcel orders are delivered
to Chinese consumers. But for China's express delivery companies, this is the
ultimate test in the whole year.
According to the Post Bureau of China statistics, from November 1 to 11th this
year, domestic postal and express companies handled 3.965 billion parcels. Among
them, 675 million were processed on November 11th, and that number increased by
26.16% year-on-year. And it doesn't stop there. The speed of China's express
delivery services is pushing the limits. Consumers can now even receive their
orders within a day. So, what makes it so fast?
ZTO is one of China's largest express delivery companies and having around 90
regional sorting centers across the country means they have the manpower to make
speedy deliveries. At its Hangzhou Sorting Centre, for example, it can handle
five million parcels per day. And this is the key to their speed.
But speed is not enough. China's express companies are also continuing to
innovate. In Hangzhou's Tonglu County - the birthplace of China's express
delivery - another well-known company, Yunda Express, is using drones to make
deliveries but they are reaching rural consumers some of whom live in remote
mountainous regions.
Their drones are being powered by 5G technology and guided by GPS and Beidou
navigation systems. It also has an image recognition system which means the
drone can accurately at its destination without delay.
Our British reporter Josh went to Hangzhou to investigate the whole process of
China's express delivery services and the industry's the latest innovation. The
video was filmed and produced by China Matters.
OTS: China Matters
