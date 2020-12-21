 

High-speed Camera Market worth $723 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "High-speed Camera Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Usage, Frame Rate (20,000–100,000 fps, >100,000 fps), Resolution (0–2 MP, 2–5 MP), Throughput, Component, Spectrum (Visible RGB, Infrared, and X-ray), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from USD 429 million in 2020 to USD 723 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2020–2025. Increasing applications of high-speed infrared cameras, especially for high-speed scanning of people to detect COVID-19, and the growing use of high-speed cameras in entertainment & media, and sports industries are the key factors driving the growth of the high-speed camera market. The high adoption of high-speed infrared cameras and the rising need to assess the health of people and also assessing tests done in ballistics and explosives are factors propelling the growth of the high-speed camera market.

"The >2,000–5,000 MPPS throughput to hold the largest share of the high-speed camera market in 2020"

Cameras with >2,000–5,000 MPPS throughput held the largest share of the high-speed camera market in 2019. Cameras with >2,000–5,000 MPPS throughput satisfy most of the high-speed imaging requirements at convenient costs; such high-speed cameras are used for a variety of applications such as automotive safety testing, fluid dynamics, materials research, microscopy, detonics, and combustion imaging.

"The market for the research, design, & testing laboratories application to hold the largest share of the high-speed camera market in 2020."

The research, design, and testing laboratories segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the high-speed camera market from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to rise in the use of high-speed cameras for product and material testing, combustion testing, flow visualization, biomechanics, vibration monitoring, crack propagation, fluid dynamics, and spray analysis. End users of high-speed cameras, deployed in research, design, and testing laboratories, vary from research and development institutions and universities to different industrial organizations.

