Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for QuickVue SARS Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 Diagnosis

Quidel’s new QuickVue SARS Antigen test requires no supplemental instrumentation and is visually read. It offers excellent performance for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 (96.6% PPA versus PCR and 99.3% NPA versus PCR) in anterior nares swab samples, yielding results in just 10 minutes, thereby providing quick, reliable results to patients, their families and healthcare workers alike.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”) , a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that Quidel has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its QuickVue SARS Antigen test, a point-of-care assay for the rapid, qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 in anterior nares (NS) swab specimens directly from individuals who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within the first five days of the onset of symptoms.

“We are proud to introduce yet another powerful diagnostic tool to aid the fight against COVID-19,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation. “The QuickVue rapid antigen test for coronavirus leverages our proven QuickVue visually read diagnostic platform for influenza A+B to further democratize access to affordable and highly accurate COVID-19 testing across a diverse range of medical and point-of-care locations.”

“The flexibility of QuickVue for meeting the urgent testing needs of everyone from school systems to rural areas and even locations without electricity gives us the opportunity to do enormous good in communities across our nation and the world,” Mr. Bryant noted. “We will scale immediately to supply the more than 30,000 QuickVue professional market customers we serve today and look forward to extending the benefits of this technology as broadly and rapidly as possible in the months and years ahead.”

Quidel plans to reach a production run rate of 600 million QuickVue tests per year by the end of 2021.

Background Information:

Quidel was the first company to receive EUA from the FDA for a rapid point-of-care antigen test for COVID-19 and remains at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Quidel developed the first visually read lateral flow flu test, the QuickVue Influenza A/B Test, which received FDA approval in September of 1999. QuickVue was also the first flu test cleared by the FDA for use in CLIA-Waived point-of-care facilities like doctors’ offices, urgent care clinics and pharmacies.