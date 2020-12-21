Nuverra Adopts a Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan

The Rights Plan is similar to plans adopted by other public companies and is designed to ensure that no person or group can gain a control or control-like position in the Company’s stock through open market accumulations or other tactics potentially disadvantaging the interests of the stockholders without negotiating with the Board and without paying an appropriate control premium to all stockholders of the Company. The rights will be issued to stockholders of record on January 4, 2021. The Rights Plan will expire on December 21, 2021. The Board will consider an earlier termination of the Rights Plan if market and other conditions warrant.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (“Nuverra,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today that its board of directors (the “Board”) has approved the adoption of a limited duration stockholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”) to protect stockholder interests and maximize value for all stockholders.

The Rights Plan is intended to position the Board to fulfill its fiduciary duties on behalf of all stockholders by ensuring that the Board has sufficient time to make informed judgments that are in the best long-term interests of the Company and its stockholders. The issuance of the rights does not in any way diminish the financial strength of the Company or interfere with its business plans. The Rights Plan is not designed to prevent any action that the Board determines to be in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders.

The Rights Plan provides for the issuance of one right for each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock. In general, the rights will become exercisable only if a person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 45% or more of the Company’s outstanding common stock or announces a tender or exchange offer that would result in beneficial ownership of 45% or more of the Company’s common stock.

If a person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 45% or more of the Company’s outstanding common stock, each right will entitle holders, other than the acquiring person or group, to purchase common stock of the Company having a market value of twice the exercise price. The Rights Plan also includes an exchange option. If a person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 45% or more of the outstanding common stock, the Board may at its option exchange the rights at an exchange ratio of one share of common stock per right.