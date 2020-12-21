 

Intuit QuickBooks Debuts New Campaign to Spotlight Small Businesses’ “Journey to Success”

Today, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) QuickBooks announced the launch of the next phase of its global “BACKING YOU” campaign, demonstrating again how QuickBooks helps small businesses achieve prosperity. Intuit first launched the “BACKING YOU” campaign in 2017 to celebrate and honor those who work for themselves. Today, QuickBooks is unveiling a U.S. and Canadian, multi-channel, integrated campaign called “Journey to Success,” featuring baseball legend and investor Alex Rodriguez, showing the ups and downs that business owners experience on their path to success.

The campaign brings to life the steps small businesses take to be successful, and the role QuickBooks and its connected suite of business tools and solutions can have in empowering their prosperity. The two spots are titled “Burger” and “Gaming,” which dive into the diverse stories of two small businesses and their journeys to success with the help of QuickBooks. From inspiration to success, the films showcase how the connected suite of QuickBooks business tools -- including QuickBooks Payments, Payroll, Live Bookkeeping, banking and cash flow capabilities -- provide the businesses with unrivaled service and insights and help them succeed. “Burger” debuts today. “Gaming” debuts in January and also features Alex Rodriguez, chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corporation, as a mentor alongside QuickBooks to help a business meet their goals.

Created in partnership with Intuit QuickBooks’ creative agency of record TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, the campaign goes beyond advertisements to also include integrated elements, including an online video series and social campaign that supports small business success and showcases how the QuickBooks suite of business tools helps them thrive. The films were directed by award-winning director Tim Godsall.

The new campaign is a continuation of the successful QuickBooks campaign “BACKING YOU,” which debuted in 2017 and showcased a variety of ways QuickBooks has helped small businesses manage complexity and achieve success over its 20-year history. From highlighting business owners and celebrating how they’ve made their dream a reality using QuickBooks to Danny DeVito coaching real small business owners on the smarter way to run their business to Martin Kove from “The Karate Kid” and Annie Potts from “Ghostbusters” showing how QuickBooks has made their lives easier, the campaign has focused on the QuickBooks brand commitment to help its small business and self-employed customers prosper. This year’s campaign focuses on what defines success for a small business owner.

