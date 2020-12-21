 

Ligand and GSK Enter Global Collaboration and License Agreement Leveraging Icagen’s Discovery Technology to Target Neurological Disorders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 14:30  |  56   |   |   

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announced today a collaboration and license agreement between its subsidiary, Icagen, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to leverage Icagen’s unique expertise in small molecule therapeutics targeting transmembrane proteins. This collaboration will utilize the Icagen discovery technology to identify and develop inhibitors of a specific genetically-validated molecular target relevant to neurological diseases.

“We are very pleased to partner with a global pharmaceutical company like GSK with an ambitious innovation agenda,” said Matt Foehr, President and COO of Ligand. “This agreement fits perfectly within the Ligand strategy to establish and leverage partnerships with industry leaders as they access our technologies and expertise for their drug-discovery needs. GSK has also recognized that great ideas come from relationships like this one and they have a history of successfully working with others to access innovation and deliver next-generation transformational medicines.”

“Central to GSK’s innovation agenda is working with cutting-edge partners to help us develop genetically-validated, transformational medicines in ways that are faster and more effective,” said John Lepore, Senior Vice President, Research, GSK. “Ligand’s unique model systems and depth of expertise will enable our team to advance this drug-discovery program with a higher probability of success and may help deliver a new treatment option for patients suffering from neurological disease.”

Under the terms of the collaboration and license agreement, Ligand will receive an upfront payment of $7 million. Ligand could receive additional development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments, conditional on meeting those milestones, of up to $154.5 million. Ligand will receive tiered royalties on net sales of any drug from the collaboration that is commercialized by GSK.

Ligand will be responsible for most preclinical activities up to lead optimization, with Ligand and GSK collaborating to identify candidates for entry into IND-enabling studies. GSK has the exclusive option to license any identified inhibitors and will be responsible for the further development and commercialization of any drug candidates identified through the collaboration. Ligand acquired Icagen in April 2020, adding enabling technologies to its business offering that will support this collaborative drug-discovery program.

Seite 1 von 4
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ligand and GSK Enter Global Collaboration and License Agreement Leveraging Icagen’s Discovery Technology to Target Neurological Disorders Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announced today a collaboration and license agreement between its subsidiary, Icagen, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to leverage Icagen’s unique expertise in small molecule therapeutics targeting …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows Strong Durability Across Two Global Phase ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Ligand Announces Clinical and Regulatory Progress by Multiple Partners with OmniAb Antibodies

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.20
269
Ligand - Turnouround vor dem Herren?