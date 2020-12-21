 

DPW Holdings’ Subsidiary Enters into an Agreement to Acquire a 617,000 Square Foot Michigan Mixed-Use Facility with Maximum Power Capacity of 300MW which Is Being Converted to a Cloud Data Center Offering Multi-Megawatt Hyperscale Requirements

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) announced today that Alliance Cloud Services, LLC (“ACS”), a newly formed majority-owned subsidiary of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ault Alliance, Inc. (“AAI”), has signed a purchase agreement to acquire a 617,000 square foot mixed-use commercial facility located on a 34.5 acre site in southern Michigan (the “Facility”) for $3.9 million in cash. The Company believes the purchase price of the Facility represents significant value given that the estimated replacement cost of the building, property and the extensive integrated infrastructure, which includes power, gas and rail services on or immediately accessible to the property, would be approximately $95 million. The transaction is expected to close on or about January 29, 2021. Revenue from the existing commercial real estate operations will be recognized during the quarter ending March 31, 2021 and, upon completion of the initial buildout of 30,000 square feet, or the equivalent of 1,000 cabinets capable of housing over 40,000 servers, recognition of revenue from the Enterprise Cloud Data Center is expected to begin during the quarter ending June 30, 2021. While the Company believes the Facility and its anticipated future operations will be successful, the Company cannot assure you that its expectations will materialize in a timely manner, if at all.

Upon closing of the transaction, which is subject to shareholder approval by the seller of the Facility, ACS shall commence operations. Further, with the ability to offer up to 300MWs of critical power capacity, 34.5 acres of owned land that enables growth capacity and the flexibility to offer customizable space and power, the Facility has certain characteristics of a hyperscale data center but at a development cost significantly below those currently being built.

The hyperscale data center sector is expected to reach revenues of over $108 billion by 2025 according to a June 16, 2020 study by Arizton Advisory and Intelligence. Companies such as Amazon have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on hyperscale facilities that house tens of thousands of servers and related hardware. Further, Equinix, Inc., which provides colocation space and related services, reported in its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 estimated capital expenditures related to its data center expansion projects in the Americas of $760 million for 11,775 sellable cabinets, or approximately $65,000 per cabinet. Due to the Facility’s extensive integrated infrastructure, our anticipated capital expenditure costs are forecasted to be significantly less.

