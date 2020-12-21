 

SELLAS Announces Promising Initial Clinical Data for Galinpepimut-S (GPS) in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors in Two Solid Tumor Indications

- Early Data from Study of GPS in Combination with Keytruda in Patients with Advanced WT1(+) Ovarian Cancer Shows Disease Control Rate of 87.5% at a Median Follow-up of 9.4 Weeks and 100% Progression Free Survival at 6 Weeks -

- Early Data from Mesothelioma Study of GPS in Combination with Opdivo Shows Clinically Intriguing Activity with Median Progression Free Survival of at Least 10 Weeks -

- Updated Data Expected in First Half of 2021 -

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced initial data from two clinical studies of galinpepimut-S (GPS), the Company’s Wilms Tumor-1 (WT1)-targeting peptide immunotherapeutic, in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapies in patients with two different types of advanced solid cancers who had exhausted their standard therapy options.

In the first study, a phase 1/2 ‘basket’ trial of GPS in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (Keytruda), which is conducted under a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), the first set of evaluable patients (n = 8) diagnosed with 2nd or 3rd line WT1(+) relapsed or refractory metastatic ovarian cancer demonstrated a disease control rate (the sum of overall response rate and rate of stable disease) of 87.5% with a median follow-up of 9.4 weeks. In this difficult to treat patient population, at the first assessment time-point of 6 weeks post-therapy initiation, 100% of the patients were free of disease progression. Using a validated immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay during the screening period, the rate of WT1 positivity in this ovarian cancer patient population was approximately 70%. Six of the eight evaluable patients are continuing to receive GPS plus pembrolizumab. Enrollment is continuing with a target of a total of 20 patients. More mature clinical and immunobiological data are expected to be announced by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

