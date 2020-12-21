Scanfil plc Managers' transactions
SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 21 DECEMBER 2020 3:30 P.M.
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Valo Kai
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20201221093201_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-12-18
Venue: Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction Details
Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 3.57 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.475 EUR
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo
CEO
For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com
