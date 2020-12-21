 

Scanfil plc Managers' transactions

SCANFIL PLC          MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS      21 DECEMBER 2020  3:30 P.M.

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:                                   Valo Kai
Position:                               Chief Financial Officer
Issuer:                                  Scanfil Oyj
LEI:                                       7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type:                 INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number:             7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20201221093201_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-18
Venue: Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction Details
 Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 3.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions
 (2): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.475 EUR


SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO


For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com




