Genco Shipping & Trading to Acquire Three Modern, Fuel-Efficient Ultramax Vessels in Exchange for Six Older Non-Core Handysize Vessels

Asset Swap Transaction Grows Genco’s Presence in Minor Drybulk Trades while Preserving Leadership in the Capesize Sector

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the transportation of major and minor bulk commodities globally, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire three modern, eco Ultramax vessels in exchange for six older Handysize vessels. The transaction, which is part of Genco’s efforts to modernize its fleet and create a more focused asset base while reducing its carbon footprint, is structured as an asset swap without monetary consideration or additional capital required. The vessels are scheduled to deliver to both parties through the first quarter of 2021.



Through the execution of this transaction, which is cash and asset value neutral, Genco will maintain its sizeable liquidity position and accomplish a number of other key objectives including the following: