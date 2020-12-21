Genco Shipping & Trading to Acquire Three Modern, Fuel-Efficient Ultramax Vessels in Exchange for Six Older Non-Core Handysize Vessels
Asset Swap Transaction Grows Genco’s Presence in Minor Drybulk Trades while Preserving Leadership in the Capesize Sector
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the
transportation of major and minor bulk commodities globally, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire three modern, eco Ultramax vessels in exchange for six older Handysize
vessels. The transaction, which is part of Genco’s efforts to modernize its fleet and create a more focused asset base while reducing its carbon footprint, is structured as an asset swap without
monetary consideration or additional capital required. The vessels are scheduled to deliver to both parties through the first quarter of 2021.
Through the execution of this transaction, which is cash and asset value neutral, Genco will maintain its sizeable liquidity position and accomplish a number of other key objectives including the following:
- Continue to build scale in the core Ultramax sector and complement our in-house commercial platform while divesting non-core assets;
- Reduce the average age of Genco’s fleet by 0.3 years;
- Avoid drydocking and ballast water treatment system costs in 2021 of approximately $3.6 million relating to three of the Handysize vessels included in the transaction;
- Preserve exposure to the upside of the Capesize sector
A breakdown of the vessels included in the deal is below:
|Genco is to acquire the following three Ultramax vessels…
|Vessel
|Type
|DWT
|Yard Built
|Year Built
|TBR: Genco Vigilant
|Ultramax
|63,671
|Jiangsu
|2015
|TBR: Genco Freedom
|Ultramax
|63,671
|Jiangsu
|2015
|TBR: Genco Magic
|Ultramax
|63,446
|Jiangsu
|2014
|…in exchange for the six Handysize vessels below
|Vessel
|Type
|DWT
|Yard Built
|Year Built
|Genco Ocean
|Handysize
|34,409
|SPP
|2010
|Baltic Cove
|Handysize
|34,403
|SPP
|2010
|Genco Avra
|Handysize
|34,391
|SPP
|2011
|Genco Mare
|Handysize
|34,428
|SPP
|2011
|Genco Spirit
|Handysize
|34,432
|SPP
|2011
|Baltic Fox
|Handysize
|31,883
|Hakodate
|2010
Separate from this vessel swap transaction, we have also agreed to sell two other vessels as part of our fleet renewal plan: the Baltic Cougar, a 2009-built Supramax vessel, for $7.60 million, and the Baltic Hare, a 2009-built Handysize vessel, for $7.75 million.
0 Kommentare