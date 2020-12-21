 

Genco Shipping & Trading to Acquire Three Modern, Fuel-Efficient Ultramax Vessels in Exchange for Six Older Non-Core Handysize Vessels

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

Asset Swap Transaction Grows Genco’s Presence in Minor Drybulk Trades while Preserving Leadership in the Capesize Sector

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the transportation of major and minor bulk commodities globally, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire three modern, eco Ultramax vessels in exchange for six older Handysize vessels. The transaction, which is part of Genco’s efforts to modernize its fleet and create a more focused asset base while reducing its carbon footprint, is structured as an asset swap without monetary consideration or additional capital required. The vessels are scheduled to deliver to both parties through the first quarter of 2021.

Through the execution of this transaction, which is cash and asset value neutral, Genco will maintain its sizeable liquidity position and accomplish a number of other key objectives including the following:

  • Continue to build scale in the core Ultramax sector and complement our in-house commercial platform while divesting non-core assets;
  • Reduce the average age of Genco’s fleet by 0.3 years;
  • Avoid drydocking and ballast water treatment system costs in 2021 of approximately $3.6 million relating to three of the Handysize vessels included in the transaction;
  • Preserve exposure to the upside of the Capesize sector

A breakdown of the vessels included in the deal is below:

Genco is to acquire the following three Ultramax vessels…
Vessel Type DWT Yard Built Year Built
TBR: Genco Vigilant Ultramax 63,671 Jiangsu 2015
TBR: Genco Freedom Ultramax 63,671 Jiangsu 2015
TBR: Genco Magic Ultramax 63,446 Jiangsu 2014
         
…in exchange for the six Handysize vessels below
Vessel Type DWT Yard Built Year Built
Genco Ocean Handysize 34,409 SPP 2010
Baltic Cove Handysize 34,403 SPP 2010
Genco Avra Handysize 34,391 SPP 2011
Genco Mare Handysize 34,428 SPP 2011
Genco Spirit Handysize 34,432 SPP 2011
Baltic Fox Handysize 31,883 Hakodate 2010

Separate from this vessel swap transaction, we have also agreed to sell two other vessels as part of our fleet renewal plan: the Baltic Cougar, a 2009-built Supramax vessel, for $7.60 million, and the Baltic Hare, a 2009-built Handysize vessel, for $7.75 million.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genco Shipping & Trading to Acquire Three Modern, Fuel-Efficient Ultramax Vessels in Exchange for Six Older Non-Core Handysize Vessels Asset Swap Transaction Grows Genco’s Presence in Minor Drybulk Trades while Preserving Leadership in the Capesize SectorNEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...