The new solution – Proxy-In-a-Box - allows law enforcement and other entities in the homeland security market to enjoy NetNut’s unique network capability and have a solution that can be installed completely on premise. The solution enables these organizations to have full control over the way their data is being managed and ensures maximum security and transparency while using the network.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, NetNut Ltd. (“NetNut”), is entering the defense security market with a newly designed solution.

Proxy-In-a-Box allows collection of alternative data. This is the undiscovered data which is not within the traditional data sources (such as social media) and is compiled from various sources. When applying specific analytics on this compiled data, it can cater additional data-driven information that was previously unknown and provide valuable insights with respect to predictive capabilities or behaviors. According to recent report, the global alternative data market size was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.1% from 2020 to 20271.

NetNut has recently recruited two new managers with extensive experience in the industry and has completed the design of a special configuration of its proxy solution for this industry.

“We found that for such organizations, the ability to fully host the entire access network within their premise is highly important, and as a result, we have designed the solution around these needs. NetNut network's unique characteristics and the fact it is not relying only on third party end users’ devices, which are completely un-controlled for routing our customers’ traffic, allows us to offer this exclusive solution for the customers in this important market,” said Barak Avitbul, NetNut’s CEO.

“The immediate reaction we received for this product is very positive, and we expect the positive feedback to yield in gains to NetNut” added Mr. Avitbul.

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T's cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.