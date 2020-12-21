PFS Research Finds UK Retailers Still Need to Prepare for Brexit

With just over half (54%) of UK retailers reporting that they are either fully prepared for Brexit, or will be by the end of 2020, this still leaves a significant proportion of retailers who won’t be ready in time. The research has also uncovered that most retailers believe Brexit will have some kind of impact on their business operations.

ALLEN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey of UK online and omnichannel retailers conducted by PFS, the operations business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), reveals that the majority of retailers are yet to adequately prepare themselves for the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, 2020.

For many, the arrival of COVID-19 pushed Brexit further down the priority list. With talks ongoing to decide the future of the UK-EU relationship, impacts on areas of the supply chain are already being predicted. With pressures on customer services, fulfillment challenges and a lack of clarity surrounding customs changes dominating the data, what businesses choose to focus on first remains to be seen – deal or no deal.

As the clock ticks down to the end of 2020, many retailers are realizing that the time to act is now.

Key findings from the research include:

Just over half (54%) of UK retailers believe they are either fully prepared for Brexit, or will be by the end of 2020

Nearly a third (29%) concede that they are yet to make any preparations at all

Four-fifths (79%) admit they will be impacted by any cross-border effects of Brexit

Two-thirds (67%) of respondents believe Brexit could cause an order backlog in the first quarter of 2021

More than half (56%) say these delays would be related to sending goods to customers in the EU from the UK

Two-thirds (67%) believe they will feel an impact when importing products from EU suppliers

Ensuring a smooth transition

So far, only a third of retailers have assessed or implemented new technology to increase supply chain efficiency (37%) and have already, or are in the process of, integrating inventory and order management software (36%).

With research showing that only a third of retailers have split, or will be splitting, their inventory to base fulfillment in existing UK or European sites, only two-fifths of the survey respondents have already organized EORI numbers, which is a vital part of Brexit preparations – and one that will be closely monitored by HMRC. Similarly, appointing a Merchant of Record (MoR), a third-party provider to ensure compliant VAT management and reporting, sees the same figures, with even fewer implementing any fraud prevention systems.