 

Genasys Inc. Recognized in Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notification Services Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced its inclusion in the recently released Gartner Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notification Services Solutions by analysts Roberta Witty, David Gregory, Brent Predovich and Mike Gotta. 

From the Market Guide, “Organizations are expanding emergency or mass notification service (EMNS) use cases beyond traditional emergencies (e.g., fires, bombs/bomb threats and natural disasters) to include active intruder/shooter, personnel safety, travel risk management, workforce scheduling, pandemic management, critical IT change/outage notification and industrial accidents. These use cases expand the functionality of the offerings, as well as the level of integration with more applications.”*

“During an emergency or critical event, situational awareness, communications and emergency management are essential,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “The Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) platform is the world's first integrated critical communications solution that addresses enterprise security for the Internet of Things (IoT), automatically discovers at-risk recipients, and sends targeted alerts to their locations on multiple channels.” 

“Our National Emergency Warning System (NEWS) is deployed directly on mobile carrier networks across SMS and cell broadcast channels to send emergency alerts and notifications to residents and visitors with no opt-in required,” Mr. Danforth added. “We believe our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide recognizes Genasys' position as a critical communications systems and solutions innovator and leader.” 

*Gartner, Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notification Services Solutions, November 2020

Gartner Disclaimer
 Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genasys Inc. Recognized in Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notification Services Solutions SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced its inclusion in the recently released Gartner Market Guide for Emergency/Mass …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...