Genasys Inc. Recognized in Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notification Services Solutions

From the Market Guide, “Organizations are expanding emergency or mass notification service (EMNS) use cases beyond traditional emergencies (e.g., fires, bombs/bomb threats and natural disasters) to include active intruder/shooter, personnel safety, travel risk management, workforce scheduling, pandemic management, critical IT change/outage notification and industrial accidents. These use cases expand the functionality of the offerings, as well as the level of integration with more applications.”*

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced its inclusion in the recently released Gartner Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notification Services Solutions by analysts Roberta Witty, David Gregory, Brent Predovich and Mike Gotta.

“During an emergency or critical event, situational awareness, communications and emergency management are essential,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “The Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) platform is the world's first integrated critical communications solution that addresses enterprise security for the Internet of Things (IoT), automatically discovers at-risk recipients, and sends targeted alerts to their locations on multiple channels.”

“Our National Emergency Warning System (NEWS) is deployed directly on mobile carrier networks across SMS and cell broadcast channels to send emergency alerts and notifications to residents and visitors with no opt-in required,” Mr. Danforth added. “We believe our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide recognizes Genasys' position as a critical communications systems and solutions innovator and leader.”

*Gartner, Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notification Services Solutions, November 2020

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.