 

Brooge Energy Issues 2020 Letter to Shareholders

Phase II launch to now commence during H1 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions cause supply chain disruptions, impacting the final construction stage

Lina Saheb and Bryant Edwards Appointed to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Ltd. (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”) and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE (“BPGIC III”), today issued a letter to shareholders from its CEO, Nicolaas L. Paardenkooper.

Dear Shareholders,

2020 has been the most significant year of our operating history, and a year of many ‘firsts’ for Brooge Energy as we continue to grow our position as a leading oil storage provider in the Port of Fujairah, UAE. 2020 was our first full year as a public company, following our listing on the NASDAQ in December 2019. It was also the first year during which we secured several new contracts in Phase I at a higher rate than previous contracts which will generate higher margins from fixed storage fees. More recently, in the fourth quarter, we successfully raised $200 million in a bond issuance to clean our Phase I loans, establish a broader investors base and fund the build out of our Phase II facility.

It was also the year we achieved significant milestones with our Phase III development plans by finalizing the Front End Engineering Designs and commencing pre-construction work, including the Soil Investigation and Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) report.

While we are pleased to hit these milestones and proud of our progress this year, we have also faced headwinds resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. When the situation started to unfold earlier in the year, we demonstrated our operational resilience as Phase I continued to operate unimpeded by COVID-19 restrictions. This was largely achieved due to the advanced-technology and automated features that we invested in when building out the terminals, which allowed us to operate at full capacity despite the reduced workforce. We also continued with the build out of our Phase II storage facility, which is being built to the same award-winning specifications as our Phase I facility. The Phase II facility will expand our storage capabilities to include crude oil, as well as adding more capacity for fuel oil and clean products. While for most of the year Phase II’s construction was not significantly impacted by the virus, we received a confirmation that with the second wave of the pandemic our contractors have experienced supply chain disruptions that have delayed the arrival of manufacturing equipment and other parts necessary for the completion of the build out.

