 

WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

21.12.2020, 14:30   

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable
Date

Ordinary
Income

Short
Term
Capital
Gains

Long Term
Capital
Gains

Total Rate
Per Share
AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.10750 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.10750
AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.08500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.08500
CEW WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.11807 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11807
CXSE WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.04913 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.04913
CYB WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.11183 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11183
DDLS WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.34338 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.34338
DDWM WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.31327 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.31327
DEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.29271 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.29271
DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.13000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.13000
DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.45533 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.45533
DFE WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.32907 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.32907
DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.94379 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.94379
DGRE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.11350 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11350
DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.15000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15000
DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.15500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15500
DGS WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.48751 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.48751
DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.63000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.63000
DIM WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.40050 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.40050
DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.36000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.36000
DLS WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.45847 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.45847
DNL WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.32456 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.32456
DOL WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.32044 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.32044
DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.22000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.22000
DOO WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.33300 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.33300
DRW WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.76036 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.76036
DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.40500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.40500
DTH WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.34550 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.34550
DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.50500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.50500
DWM WisdomTree International Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.33373 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.33373
DWMF WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.17911 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.17911
DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.25368 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.25368
DXJ WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.79231 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.79231
DXJS WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.54358 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.54358
EES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.14755 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.14755
ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.13000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.13000
EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.20500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.20500
EMMF WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.09354 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.09354
EPI WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.08070 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.08070
EPS WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.19974 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.19974
EUDG WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.11075 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11075
EUSC WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.18409 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.18409
EZM WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.30604 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.30604
HEDJ WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.37063 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.37063
HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.09000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.09000
IHDG WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.35396 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.35396
IQDG WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.19005 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.19005
IXSE WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.01497 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.01497
MTGP WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.07750 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.07750
NTSX WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.11530 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.11530
PLAT WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.04743 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.04743
PUTW WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.40859 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.40859
QSY WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.53610 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.53610
RESD WisdomTree International ESG Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.15280 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15280
RESE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.15754 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.15754
RESP WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.14277 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.14277
SFHY WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.24500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.24500
SFIG WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.06250 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.06250
SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.05500 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.05500
USDU WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.17260 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.17260
USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.00100 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00100
USMF WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.09646 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.09646
WCLD WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000
WFHY WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.19750 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.19750
WFIG WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.10250 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.10250
WTMF WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.17284 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.17284
XSOE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 12/21/2020 12/22/2020 12/24/2020 $ 0.14942 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.14942

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York.  WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $67 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty.  Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20201216-0097

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com wisdomtree@fullyvested.com




Disclaimer

