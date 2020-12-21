 

CannAssist International Xceptol Brand Approved and Included by RangeMe — Increasing SKUs and Providing Access to Over 10,000 Retailers 

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – CannAssist International Corp. (OTCQB: CNSC) ("CannAssist International" or the "Company") today announces its Xceptol brand approval on the distribution website RangeMe. This week, RangeMe added Xceptol drops and capsules to the Xceptol pain cream products already available on the RangeMe platform, bringing the number of available Xceptol SKUs on the platform to 10, with additional SKUs coming in the first quarter of 2021. RangeMe's broad network creates a significant new revenue source for CannAssist International.  
  
CannAssist CEO Mark Palumbo says: 
  
"This is exciting news for us on many fronts; a process estimated to take weeks was accomplished in a few days – a testament, I feel, to the quality of the Xceptol brand. Also gratifying is being included on the RangeMe website, a significant portal for major retailers to find products for their customers." 
  
About CannAssist International Corp. 
  
CannAssist, the parent company of Xceptor Labs, produces and sells its CiBiDinol technology, formulated using a proprietary process developed by the Company's founder, Mark Palumbo. Research and development aimed at enhancing the bioavailability of oil-soluble molecules resulted in the Company's CiBiDinol technology. CiBiDinol is the driving force behind CannAssist's Xceptol brand of consumable and topical products. Possessing a National Drug Code (NDC), the highest quality ingredients and the game-changing CiBiDinol, Xceptol Pain Cream is a CBD product with industry-defining reliability and compliance. 

CannAssist believes Xceptol represents the next step for CBD products. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp. 

To view the Company's products on RangeMe, visit https://app.rangeme.com/suppliers/xceptor-llc-07382a/brands/161478.   

RangeMe is an online platform that enables retail buyers to efficiently discover consumer-ready, innovative and emerging products while empowering suppliers to manage and grow their brands with the tools, insights and services they need. 

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in existing and new markets; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers' satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2019 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

For further information regarding the Company, please contact: 
  
CannAssist International Corp. 
855 South Mission Ave, Ste K #400 
Fallbrook, CA 92028 
Tel. (888)991-2196 
www.cannassistinternational.com/investor-relations

Corporate Communications: 
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) 
Los Angeles, California 
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 
310.299.1717 Office 
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


