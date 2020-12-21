 

C-Bond Systems Provides 2020 Year in Review

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020   

Company Expects to Achieve Record Annual Revenue for 2020

Record Revenue Fueled in Part by Two $1 Million-Plus Exclusive Distribution Contracts for the Company’s Disinfection and Windshield Strengthening Products

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today provided a 2020 year in review including operational highlights molded by the Company’s strategic decision at the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic to separate its business lines and establish two divisions: C-Bond Transportation Solutions and C-Bond Safety Solutions.

This pivot and delineation of the Company’s businesses helped it forge new partnerships and increase distribution opportunities, including the expansion of its product lines to include new products to help in the fight against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

2020 Highlights

  • Generated record revenue in excess of $250,000 for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Record revenue expected for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.
  • Repaid in full all outstanding convertible debt and redeemed its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, thereby strengthening its balance sheet.
  • Senior management and members of the Company’s Board of Directors converted approximately $327,000 of deferred compensation into equity of the Company, in addition to $274,000 converted in 2019.
  • Received a notice of allowance of U.S. Patent application 14/128,620 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office to support the underlying nanotechnology of its C-Bond product portfolio.
  • Launched a joint development initiative through a sponsorship agreement with Swansea University to enhance C-Bond’s glass strengthening products.

C-Bond Transportation Solutions Group 2020 Highlights

  • Entered into an exclusive, nationwide distribution agreement with Quip Laboratories, Inc. for use of MB-10 Tablets, an EPA-registered disinfectant (Reg No.70060-19-46269) to help in the fight against COVID-19. MB-10 Tablets are a broad spectrum disinfectant on List N that are effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses.
  • Received an initial purchase order for its MB-10 Tablets in excess of $80,000 from a distributor in Southeast Asia.
  • Entered into an exclusive supply agreement with a large overseas conglomerate to sell a version of C-Bond nanoShield with annual minimum purchase requirements in excess of $1 million to maintain exclusivity. The buyer’s initial order, placed in November 2020, exceeded $100,000.
  • Entered into a private label supply agreement with a leading national vehicle protection solutions provider to sell a private label version of C-Bond nanoShield as part of a windshield warranty package currently being sold in thousands of automotive dealerships across the United States.
  • Expanded the distribution network for C-Bond nanoShield through distribution agreements with American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc., a leading finance and insurance (F&I) provider in the vehicle service contract industry, and other third-party insurance administrators.
  • Expanded the distribution network for C-Bond nanoShield through a distribution agreement with a leading distributor of preventative maintenance chemicals and equipment to the professional installer channel in the Automotive Dealer and Aftermarket segments. The partner placed initial orders of $40,000 to include C-Bond nanoShield as part of its product offerings in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

C-Bond Safety Solutions Group 2020 Highlights

