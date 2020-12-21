C-Bond Systems Provides 2020 Year in Review

Company Expects to Achieve Record Annual Revenue for 2020



Record Revenue Fueled in Part by Two $1 Million-Plus Exclusive Distribution Contracts for the Company’s Disinfection and Windshield Strengthening Products

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today provided a 2020 year in review including operational highlights molded by the Company’s strategic decision at the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic to separate its business lines and establish two divisions: C-Bond Transportation Solutions and C-Bond Safety Solutions.