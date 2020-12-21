 

StrikeForce Unveils SafeVchat Delivering First Fully Secure Video Conferencing Platform

globenewswire
21.12.2020   

Built by US Cybersecurity Experts, New Service Safeguards Against Data & Privacy Vulnerabilities in all Existing Video Conferencing Platforms

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a U.S. based company, today announced the controlled rollout of SafeVchat, the first video conferencing platform developed by a cybersecurity company and built with security and privacy as the leading priority. SafeVchat leverages StrikeForce’s patented out-of-band authentication and keystroke protection technology, making it the only platform of its kind that incorporates a proprietary meeting authorization and 2FA for every meeting participant. Additionally, SafeVchat Premium includes protection for your camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard, clipboard, and prevents unwanted screenshots with PrivacyLok.

“As millions began a rapid transition to remote work, video conferencing platforms, such as Zoom, Webex, GoToMeeting and others have become ubiquitous to everyday life,” said Mark L. Kay, CEO, StrikeForce. “Each time a video link is opened, any number of cyber breaches become possible. Ours is the first video conferencing platform with cyber-DNA built into the architecture of the service. And our protection extends to the participating computer, an easy point of entry for cyber criminals. In the last seven months, we’ve added more cyber security features than every other big-name competitor, and most of them have been in business ten years or more. In the last 10 days over 300 hundred companies, including Fortune 500 & 1000 companies across the U.S., EMEA and APAC have contacted us saying that they are looking for more safe and secure video conferencing solutions.”

Security vulnerabilities are a multi-tiered danger with video conferencing platforms. Hackers can easily bypass anti-virus software and implant malware to exploit your computer, or, the desktop client software that most video conferencing platforms use. Once that malware is downloaded, it can grab your video, microphone and audio streams, as well as keylog your keyboard, clipboard and take unwanted screenshots. Remote employees are especially at risk with generally only light security on their home networks exposing them to critical vulnerabilities. Unintended cyber guests may be present without anyone on the platform knowing of their existence. In fact, the FBI released a warning to schools and businesses advising them about the potential dangers of cyber attacks during video sessions.

