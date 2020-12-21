 

Strategic combination plan receives all key regulatory approvals

Transaction scheduled to close January 1

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) are pleased to announce they have obtained all of the key regulatory approvals required in connection with the previously announced combination of Cenovus and Husky pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta).

Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the transaction is anticipated to formally close on January 1, 2021. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will continue to operate as Cenovus Energy Inc. and remain headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

Advisory
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about our current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made by Cenovus and Husky in light of their experience and perception of historical trends. Although Cenovus and Husky believe that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by words such as “anticipated”, “will” or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including statements about the anticipated timing of closing of the transaction.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as Cenovus's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Cenovus and Husky undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Cenovus and/or Husky and others that apply to the industry generally. Material factors or assumptions on which the forward-looking information in this news release is based include successful closing of the transaction within expected timelines.

