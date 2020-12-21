 

PGG Wrightson Seeds to Distribute Marrone Bio Innovations’ Pro Farm UBP Seed Treatment in Uruguay

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 14:31  |  58   |   |   

DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers in Uruguay will have a new solution to grow a more sustainable crop thanks to a new arrangement that will allow PGG Wrightson Seeds (PGGWS), New Zealand’s largest seed company, to distribute Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI) line of Pro Farm Technology products. The recently signed agreement provides PGGWS with exclusive crop dependent selling rights to MBI’s Pro Farm UBP seed treatment line for the next five years (2020-2025) in Uruguay.

“South American markets are of key importance to our international expansion plans and this new partnership with PGGWS supports that global growth strategy,” states Kevin Hammill, Chief Commercial Officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “The introduction of our UBP Seed Treatment to the Uruguayan market provides an innovative product that helps farmers establish healthier plants and increase crop yields.”

The UBP Seed Treatment is based on a proprietary process turning plant-based lignin into a supramolecular, nutrient complex that supports plant growth and improves plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. The seed treatment has proven applications on soybeans, wheat, oats, sorghum, and forage crops, all of which are widely grown in Uruguay.

Matti Tiainen, Managing Director of the Pro Farm added, “PGGWS, owned by DLF Seeds, is an industry leader in providing key crop inputs for Uruguay’s forage and row crops. They also have a presence throughout South America, most notably including Argentina and Brazil. We hope this is the beginning of a growing partnership in the region.”

PGGWS will be using UPB in combination with a proprietary seed treatment for supporting crop growth and controlling pests on lucerne (alfalfa), white clover and bird’s-foot trefoil pelleting, forage grasses such as ryegrass and fescue grass, and row crops such as soybean, sorghum and wheat.

About Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to a more sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection and plant health that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 500 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia, Stargus, Grandevo, Venerate, Majestene, Haven, Pacesetter, Zelto Jet-Oxide and Jet-Ag, with a next-generation insecticide-nematicide, a breakthrough bioherbicide and a biofumigant in the Company’s product pipeline. MBI’s Pro Farm Finland-based subsidiary employs a proprietary technology derived from wood waste to stimulate plant growth and improve plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. Products include UBP 110, Foramin, UBP Seed Treatment, Foramin ST.

Seite 1 von 2
Marrone Bio Innovations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PGG Wrightson Seeds to Distribute Marrone Bio Innovations’ Pro Farm UBP Seed Treatment in Uruguay DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Farmers in Uruguay will have a new solution to grow a more sustainable crop thanks to a new arrangement that will allow PGG Wrightson Seeds (PGGWS), New Zealand’s largest seed company, to distribute …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...