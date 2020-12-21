WRAP Announces New International Orders and Growing Number of Domestic Orders

During the last thirty days, WRAP has also received over 50 new orders and more than 15 reorders for domestic law enforcement agencies, including:

Agency in Virginia: purchased 20 devices

Agency in Ohio: purchased 20 devices

Agency in Georgia: purchased 12 devices

Agency in Texas: purchased 10 devices

Agency in Arizona: repeat order, purchased 10 devices

Agency in Indiana: purchased 10 devices

Agency in North Carolina: purchased 10 devices

Agency in Louisiana: purchased 10 devices



BolaWrap was deployed in the field last Tuesday by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office to safely apprehend a noncompliant homeless man, as reported by Jason Green of The Mercury News. Media coverage of the story can be found here.



This field deployment comes on the heels of a successful BolaWrap field usage captured on bodycam by Beaufort Police Department just days prior.



“Despite the social, political, financial and healthcare challenges seen by law enforcement in 2020, we are proud of the commitment our partner agencies are making to increase public safety and safely de-escalate potentially higher levels of force,” said Tom Smith, President and Interim CEO of WRAP Technologies. “We are seeing increases in both agency adoption and successful field deployments, signaling what we believe is part of a changing tide in the way law enforcement approaches non-compliant but non-violent subjects.”



