 

XpresSpa Group Announces New Collaboration with JetBlue Airlines at Boston Logan International Airport for both Rapid and PCR COVID-19 Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

A second XpresCheck testing location has started construction at Logan International with plans to open in early January in JetBlue’s Terminal C

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced expanded COVID-19 testing services for JetBlue Airlines passengers in Boston Logan International Airport, one of the airline’s largest focus cities, through a new partnership with XpresCheck. In early January, XpresCheck will open a new “pop-up” testing facility in JetBlue’s Terminal C. The XpresCheck testing center will offer both rapid and PCR tests with advance appointments recommended.

“As Boston’s leading airline, we are committed to the safety of not only our customers and crewmembers, but also the communities we serve.  By partnering with XpresCheck, a leader in in-airport testing, we are providing our customers traveling to and from the Boston area with innovative testing options.  We appreciate our partners, including Massport, for working with us to bring this important service to our customers,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue Airways.

The new COVID-19 testing center, which will be located prior to security screening, will be available to passengers who may want or need to be tested prior to travel, or those returning to the Boston area. Currently, state officials in Massachusetts require all travelers returning to the state to receive a negative PCR test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to arrival. Quarantine is not required after a negative result has been received. Travelers arriving in Boston will be able to simply walk off their flight, grab their bags if needed, and obtain a test without another trip to a medical facility.

 “We are pleased to welcome JetBlue to our network of airline partners, beginning in Boston, as we develop future plans nationally. The JetBlue partnership will bring the convenience of on-site COVID-19 testing to passengers whether traveling to a destination that requires a negative COVID-19 test for entry or returning to Massachusetts and seeking to test out of the state mandated quarantine. The availability of trusted, verifiable health status information, including test results, will continue to help get people back to traveling in 2021,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group’s chief executive officer.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XpresSpa Group Announces New Collaboration with JetBlue Airlines at Boston Logan International Airport for both Rapid and PCR COVID-19 Testing A second XpresCheck testing location has started construction at Logan International with plans to open in early January in JetBlue’s Terminal C NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...