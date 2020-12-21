XpresSpa Group Announces New Collaboration with JetBlue Airlines at Boston Logan International Airport for both Rapid and PCR COVID-19 Testing

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced expanded COVID-19 testing services for JetBlue Airlines passengers in Boston Logan International Airport, one of the airline’s largest focus cities, through a new partnership with XpresCheck. In early January, XpresCheck will open a new “pop-up” testing facility in JetBlue’s Terminal C. The XpresCheck testing center will offer both rapid and PCR tests with advance appointments recommended.

“As Boston’s leading airline, we are committed to the safety of not only our customers and crewmembers, but also the communities we serve. By partnering with XpresCheck, a leader in in-airport testing, we are providing our customers traveling to and from the Boston area with innovative testing options. We appreciate our partners, including Massport, for working with us to bring this important service to our customers,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue Airways.

The new COVID-19 testing center, which will be located prior to security screening, will be available to passengers who may want or need to be tested prior to travel, or those returning to the Boston area. Currently, state officials in Massachusetts require all travelers returning to the state to receive a negative PCR test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to arrival. Quarantine is not required after a negative result has been received. Travelers arriving in Boston will be able to simply walk off their flight, grab their bags if needed, and obtain a test without another trip to a medical facility.

“We are pleased to welcome JetBlue to our network of airline partners, beginning in Boston, as we develop future plans nationally. The JetBlue partnership will bring the convenience of on-site COVID-19 testing to passengers whether traveling to a destination that requires a negative COVID-19 test for entry or returning to Massachusetts and seeking to test out of the state mandated quarantine. The availability of trusted, verifiable health status information, including test results, will continue to help get people back to traveling in 2021,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group’s chief executive officer.