 

Odyssey Marine Exploration Prepared for Strong 2021 with Increased NAFTA Funding and 2020 Successes

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX), a deep-ocean exploration pioneer engaged in the discovery, development and extraction of deep-ocean minerals, has secured up to an additional $10 million to support its pending North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) claim against Mexico and provided an update on the successful execution of Odyssey’s 2020 business plan objectives.

The NAFTA claim relates to the unlawful denial of the environmental permit for subsidiary Exploraciones Oceanicas’ (ExO’s) offshore phosphate project. Odyssey’s existing litigation funder, Poplar Grove, LLC, has agreed to provide up to an additional $10 million to fully support the NAFTA claim under substantially the same terms as our prior agreement. Poplar Grove is managed by Drumcliffe LLC, a private investment management firm that oversees a high-value litigation funding portfolio representing more than $14 billion in claims.

“Drumcliffe’s sole focus is to finance and support the recovery of value for the victims of global fraud, corruption and wrongdoing. The strength of the First Memorial filed by Odyssey in this case reinforces our belief in a successful outcome and supports our decision to invest additional capital to fund the case through the hearing and anticipated award,” explained James C. Little, CEO of Drumcliffe.

“One of our key objectives for 2020 was advancing the realization of value from the significant investment we have made in our ExO Phosphate Project in Mexico,” stated Mark D. Gordon, Chairman and CEO of Odyssey. In September, we filed a strong and compelling First Memorial in the NAFTA case. It was the culmination of many months of work by our legal team at Cooley, supported by our internal project development and research team, to gather documentary evidence and 20 expert reports and witness statements that demonstrate the merits of the case, the strategic size and grade of the resource, the operational viability of the project, and the project’s value. We are extremely confident in our case and, with the addition of the expanded funding commitment from Poplar Grove, we are prepared to take the case through to its final conclusion to realize the more than $2 billion value of this asset.

