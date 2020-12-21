IES Holdings Acquires Bayonet Plumbing, Heating & Air-Conditioning

Jeffrey Gendell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The acquisition of Bayonet strategically expands our geographic footprint into the attractive Florida market, while adding two new complementary trades in HVAC and plumbing. We believe the residential market is well-positioned for continued expansion, and this acquisition represents an opportunity for our IES Residential segment to further accelerate its growth.”

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (“IES”) (NASDAQ: IESC) announced today that it has acquired an 80% ownership interest in Bayonet Plumbing, Heating and Air-Conditioning, LLC (“Bayonet”), a Hudson, FL-based provider of residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing installation and maintenance services. Robert (Robbie) C. Blankenship, Bayonet’s President and CEO, and his father, Robert N. Blankenship, the founder of Bayonet, will together retain 20% of the ownership interests in Bayonet. Bayonet, with trailing 12-month revenue through September 2020 of approximately $86 million, has locations in several Florida markets, including Tampa and Orlando. Bayonet will become part of IES’s Residential segment and continue to operate under the Bayonet name.

Dwayne Collier, President of IES Residential, added, “As we seek to expand our capabilities beyond our core electrical offering, we are thrilled to have found in Bayonet a strong partner with an expertise in residential HVAC and plumbing, long-standing customer relationships, a mix of installation and maintenance revenue and a demonstrated track record of growth. We are pleased to welcome Robbie, Robert and Bayonet’s over 500 dedicated team members to IES and to expand our presence into Tampa, Orlando, and beyond.”

Robbie Blankenship said, “After more than 40 years as a family-owned business, we are excited to join the IES family and continue to serve our customers through the Bayonet brand. Our partnership with IES will enable us to continue as owners and managers, while also providing support to Bayonet, both strategically and financially, toward achieving our growth objectives to broaden our geographic reach and offering.”

ABOUT IES HOLDINGS, INC.

IES is a holding company that owns and manages operating subsidiaries that design and install integrated electrical and technology systems and provide infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 5,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.