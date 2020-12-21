PDS Biotech Announces Mount Sinai Publication of Studies Showing Superior Induction of Antibodies by Versamune-based COVID-19 Vaccine

Versamune T-cell activating platform demonstrates breadth of anti-SARS-CoV-2 immune responses in a COVID-19 vaccine

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced the publication of data generated by a leading vaccine research team at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The research demonstrated powerful antibody induction by Versamune against SARS-CoV-2 at low antigen doses suggesting potential for an effective antigen dose sparing COVID-19 vaccine. These data are based on preclinical studies combining PDS Biotech’s Versamune technology with an inactivated Newcastle disease virus (NDV)/SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (NDV vaccine) developed at Mount Sinai. The peer-reviewed scientific publication “A Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV) Expressing a Membrane-Anchored Spike as a Cost-Effective Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine” by Sun et al. was published December 17th, 2020 in Vaccines (2020, volume 8, issue 4, page 771) and provides strong rationale for clinical development of a Versamune-based COVID-19 vaccine to maximize the full breadth of immune responses induced against SARS-CoV-2.



The preclinical study compared various treatment regimens in their ability to induce antibodies against SARS-CoV-2:

the NDV vaccine alone at doses of 5µg, 10µg and 20µg,

the NDV vaccine in combination with Versamune at 0.2µg, 1µg and 5µg,

and the NDV vaccine in combination with Addavax, an adjuvant well-known for its ability to induce powerful antibody responses, at 0.2µg, 1µg and 5µg.



As seen in Figure 3B of the publication, shown below, the NDV vaccine with R-DOTAP, the active ingredient in Versamune, yielded the strongest antibody responses. Figure 3C, also shown below, highlighted Versamune’s ability to induce the highest levels of neutralizing antibodies even at the lowest studied antigen dose of 0.2µg. Challenge studies also demonstrated that the Versamune-containing vaccine conferred protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection.

PDS Biotech is jointly developing PDS0203 with the Brazilian company Farmacore. PDS0203 is a second-generation Versamune-based COVID-19 vaccine: a simple subunit vaccine that utilizes a recombinant protein derived from the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, as opposed to an inactivated virus-based vaccine. Preclinical studies of PDS0203 have confirmed the induction of strong neutralizing antibodies, virus-specific polyfunctional CD8+ (killer) and CD4+ (helper) T-cells, and long-term memory T-cell responses.