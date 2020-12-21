ICG Director Declaration
Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
21 December 2020
In accordance with the Listing Rules, Intermediate Capital Group plc announces that Virginia Holmes, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Syncona Ltd with effect from 1 January 2021.
Contacts
Investor Enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Company Secretary
Andy Lewis
Global Head of Legal & Compliance, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1334
